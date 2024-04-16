Arab Parliament Adopts Movement In Support Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 16 (KUNA) -- President of Arab Parliament (AP) Adel Al-Asoumi said on Tuesday the legislature adopted an international and Arab diplomatic and parliamentary action to mobilize support for Palestine and halting immediately the Israeli occupation forces' aggression in the besieged Gaza Strip and the whole Palestine.

This came during a meeting between Al-Asoumi and Palestinian lawmaker Mai Al-Kaila on the occasion of being appointed in the AP, the legislature said in a statement.

The AP filed a case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israeli occupation to punish it and its officials for their crimes committed against Palestinians, he said.

The parliament got a reply from the ICC that its case was received, he said, affirming continued international and regional parliamentary efforts and endeavors to back Palestinian people until they obtain their rights to establish their independent state with full sovereignty and its East Jerusalem is its capital.

He warned that the Palestinian cause is going through a dangerous phase, referring to attempts aiming to fully liquidate the issue through forced displacement, in light of the ongoing war in the Strip, and genocide and ethical cleansing committed by the Israeli occupation against innocent civilians. (end)

