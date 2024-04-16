Bahrain King Lauds Humanitarian Role Of Al-Quds Empowerment Fund

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 16 (KUNA) -- King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, welcomed Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Quds Empowerment Fund Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his party to Al-Safriya Palace on Tuesday.

During the meeting, King Hamad spoke highly of the Fund's role in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and offering essential services to the residents of the holy city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The Fund is implementing key development programs in Jerusalem, the Bahraini monarch said, reaffirming the Kingdom's support to the Palestinian people and their fair question.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is keen on strengthening the deep-rooted relations with the Palestinian people in all areas, King Hamad noted.

In this regard, he highlighted the role of Bahrain's Royal Humanitarian Foundation in implementing many development and humanitarian projects in Palestine and other friendly countries.

On his part, Prince Turki bin Faisal appreciated the Bahraini initiatives for supporting the Palestinian people and providing them with vital services.

He briefed King Hamad on the Fund's objectives and efforts to empower the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem economically and socially.

Al-Quds Empowerment Fund was launched in 2021 the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in collaboration with Al-Quds Fund and Endowment (end)

