King Receives Saudi Shura Council Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Al Sheikh.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as means to expand cooperation across all sectors, and the importance of maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern.Discussions also addressed the need to end the war on Gaza, which has led to a dangerous escalation in the region, as well as the importance of protecting civilians in the Strip and increasing the flow of humanitarian aid.Senate President Faisal Fayez, House of Representatives Speaker Ahmad Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi attended the meeting.