'He Fulfilled Our Dream', Says Father Of Aditya Srivastava. All You Need To Know About UPSC CSE 2023 Topper

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UPSC CSE Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava, the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, hails from Lucknow and completed his schooling at City Montessori School (CMS), Aliganj branch in Lucknow. He had also topped in his 12th class by obtaining 95 per cent.

He cleared the UPSC CSE 2023 with electrical engineering as an optional subject

Aditya holds a B.Tech degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Currently, he is undergoing IPS training at Hyderabad Police Academy has also worked at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru for 15 months's father has expressed happiness about his son securing the top rank in the Civil Services Exam 2023."It is a matter of happiness for us. He fulfilled our dream which we have dreamt since his childhood. It was the result of his hard work and God's blessings. Earlier, he had given (UPSC Civil Service) exam in 2021," said Ajay Srivastava, father of Aditya Srivastava, as per PTI

Jyoti Kashyap, senior principal at City Montessori School-Aliganj, Lucknow, said:"Aditya Srivastava studied in this school since the very beginning, from Montessori to Class 12. The boy had cleared the UPSC Civil Services and his rank was 216 for which he was selected in the IPS. He has been undergoing training at IPS Academy in Hyderabad. Alongside, he was preparing for UPSC."

ALSO READ:

After the UPSC CSE 2023 results were declared, congratulations started pouring in for Aditya Srivastava and other qualified candidates from across the country. People took to social media platforms to congratulate them for their remarkable achievements Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy have scored the second and third positions, respectively, in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.

A total of 1,016 candidates, 664 men and 352 women, have qualified for the prestigious civil services examination and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.

