Tiktok Sensation Kyle Marisa Roth Dies At 36 Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth's death was announced by family on Monday, April 15 sensation Kyle Marisa Roth's mother Jacquie Cohen Roth in a LinkedIn post stated, \"My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.\"The post further added,“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now; we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”Also read: Spotify is working on a new TikTok-like remixing feature. Here's how it will workKyle's sister, Lindsay Roth took to social media platform Instagram and revealed that her sister died a week ago and the family is still trying to process the loss. Lindsay Roth's post read, \"As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. we don't know happened yet.\"Also read: TikTok ban in US: What House Bill says? Impact on users | ExplainerShe revealed that the cause of death remains unknown TikToker's sister mentioned that Kyle touched the lives of many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism and athleticism. She further stated, \"If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories,\" she said.\"I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this soul's smooth transition are welcomed,\" she continued, adding that she would keep anyone in the loop regarding any memorials as they're planned read: TikTok tells staff that strategy stays the same after House voteActress Julie Fox shared her condolences and expressed grief over the news as she replied,“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I felt like I knew her.” She added,“I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok.”Kyle Marisa Roth amassed more than 175,000 followers on TikTok and has been in the lime light for her discussions on controversial Hollywood blind items. Weighing in on celebrity gossip and entertainment news, the TikTok star rose to prominence by uploading videos of herself with her signature catchphrase,“You want more? I'll you more.”

