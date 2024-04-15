Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi To Begin LS Poll Campaign In UP From Wednesday

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) The Congress is finally preparing to campaign in Uttar Pradesh when the electioneering for the first phase is coming to a close on Wednesday.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

While Rahul Gandhi, along with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, will address media persons in Ghaziabad, Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow at Saharanpur in favour of Congress candidate Imran Masood.

“Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will, on Wednesday, address the joint press conference at Ghaziabad. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a road show at Saharanpur on the same day,” said a senior Congress leader.

Saharanpur goes to polls in the first phase on April 19 while the voting in Ghaziabad is scheduled for the second phase on April 26.

The Congress and the SP are contesting the Lok Sabha polls as partners of the opposition INDIA bloc. The Congress is contesting 17 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the SP 62. One seat, Bhadohi, has been left for the Trinamool Congress.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have held coordination meetings to ensure that the alliance percolates down to the grassroots level.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav began campaigning from Pilibhit on April 12 but the Gandhis have not yet begun their campaign in the state.