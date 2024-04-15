Delhi Airport Slips One Rank To Become 10Th Busiest Across The Globe In ACI 2023 Ranking

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi airport, also known as Indra Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been ranked among the top 10 busiest airports across the globe for 2023. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list followed by Dubai and Dallas airports at the second and third position, according to the ranks prepared by Airports Council International (ACI) World the top ten busiest airports five are alone from the US. The biggest jump in the top 10 rankings was recorded for Tokyo Haneda, leaping from 16th position in 2022 to the 5th spot in 2023 Read | Rising gold prices drive Indians into jewellery recycling; here's what experts sayWhile releasing the list, the ACI stressed the remarkable recovery made by the civil aviation industry across the globe with a recovery of 93.8% from pre-pandemic levels.

“The global total passenger forecast for 2023 stands close to 8.5 billion (850 crore), reflecting a remarkable recovery of 93.8% from pre-pandemic levels (2019) and 27.2 per cent higher than 2022,” the ACI said.\"Notably, international traffic recovery drew nearer to that of domestic traffic, emphasising its essential role in propelling the industry's resurgence and expansion,\" it added.

Delhi airport handled over 7.22 crore flyers in 2023

As per the ACI data the Indra Gandhi International (IGI) airport handled over 7.22 crore flyers in 2023. The airport was at 9th position in 2022 Atlanta International Airport handled over 10.46 crore passengers last year. It was followed by Dubai Interntional Airport, which recorded more than 8.69 crore passengers, and Dallas Forth Worth International Airport which handled over 8.17 crore passengers in 2023. Others in the list are London's Heathrow airport (4th spot) which handled over 79.18 crore passengers, Tokyo's Haneda airport (5th)-78.71 crore passengers, Denver International Airport (6th)-77.83 crore passengers, Istanbul airport (7th) 76.02 crore passengers, Los Angeles International airport (8th)-75.05 crore passengers and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (9th)-73.89 crore passengers."The top 10 airports representing close to 10 per cent of global traffic (806 million passengers), witnessed a gain of 19.8 per cent from 2022 or a gain of 0.7 per cent vis-a-vis their 2019 results (801 million pax in 2019)," ACI said in a release.





