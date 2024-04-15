Unveiling Of COP29 Logo Announces To Public

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The logo for the 29th installment of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)has been unveiled to the public, Azernews reports.

This unveiling occurred during the inaugural press briefing heldat the headquarters of COP29.

The logo, which embodies various initiatives under thepresidency of COP29, was designed to evoke ecological consciousnessand Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, emphasising thesignificance of natural resources. It integrates symbols of a buta,a leaf, and water droplets.

Inspired by Azerbaijan's historical and cultural legacy, thebuta motif encapsulates themes of sustainability and innovationwhile bridging past and future narratives. The amalgamation ofbutas symbolises unity, with the droplets representing diverseelements: flora and fauna, air and wind, water, energy, and theuniverse.

The COP29 logo underscores the essential link between humanityand the environment, advocating for environmentally mindful actionsand tangible outcomes.