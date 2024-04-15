Karnataka CM Slams HD Kumaraswamy Over Remarks On Women In Guarantee Schemes, Questions His Stance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong disapproval of statements made by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy regarding the Congress Guarantee Scheme. Siddaramaiah, addressing the issue at the Congress Prajadhwani program in Madikeri, questioned Kumaraswamy's remarks, particularly his assertion that girls have been misled by the scheme.

"I wonder what it means to go astray in the common sense," Siddaramaiah remarked, visibly perturbed by Kumaraswamy's statement. He further criticized Kumaraswamy's stance on the matter, highlighting Kumaraswamy's tenure as Chief Minister twice, emphasizing, "How can you talk about girls like this?"

Siddaramaiah didn't stop there. He also responded to statements made by BJP state president Vijayendra regarding guarantee schemes and revenue generation. "Vijayendra knows how much revenue the government will get from the increase in the price of liquor and stamp duty. But do you know how much revenue the government will get from the price increase of some?" Siddaramaiah retorted, challenging Vijayendra to answer.

The Chief Minister criticised the RSS and BJP, accusing them of lacking respect for the Constitution. He specifically called out their stance on constitutional change, labelling it as the BJP's hidden agenda. Siddaramaiah's remarks were especially poignant as they were delivered on the occasion of Ambedkar's birthday, a day meant to honour the architect of India's Constitution.

"Democracy in this country is in danger," Siddaramaiah said, highlighting the perceived threats posed by the BJP's alleged disregard for democratic principles. He went further to liken BJP's ideology to that of Hitler and Mussolini, emphasizing their belief in Modi's authority above all else.

Siddaramaiah didn't spare the BJP when it came to addressing economic and social inequality either. He criticized the party for not contributing enough to Kodagu and questioned their commitment to serving the poor. "Even the poor of BJP and RSS are getting our 5 guarantees," Siddaramaiah remarked, underscoring his commitment to providing for all citizens regardless of political affiliation. Siddaramaiah called upon its leaders to support the Congress, urging them to vote in alignment with their principles.

