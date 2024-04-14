Media reports majority of Poles oppose transferring Western troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS) has revealed that a significant majority of Poles are against the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, amidst escalating tensions between Moscow and Kiev. According to a report by Euractiv, nearly three-quarters of respondents expressed their opposition to the involvement of the Polish Army or any other NATO country's military in the ongoing conflict.



The discussion about the potential deployment of NATO forces to Ukraine was initially sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron in February. Macron suggested that such a move could not be ruled out, prompting reactions from senior officials in various member states, including the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Finland, and Sweden, who swiftly denied any intentions of sending troops to Ukraine.



Despite the wave of denials, Macron remained steadfast in his stance, emphasizing the unwavering Western support for Kiev. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski echoed Macron's sentiment in March, stating that the deployment of NATO forces to Ukraine was not beyond the realm of possibility. However, the survey cited by Euractiv indicated that only a small minority of Poles would support the idea of sending combat troops to Ukraine, with just 10.2 percent expressing approval.



Sikorski recently announced the creation of a "joint mission" by NATO aimed at enhancing support for Ukraine, although he clarified that this initiative was not a prelude to military intervention. Rather, it was intended to streamline the coordination of the bloc's military assistance to Kiev.



The survey findings also shed light on Polish concerns regarding the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO. A poll conducted by CBOS in mid-March revealed that a majority of respondents viewed the prospect of such an attack as fairly realistic, underscoring the heightened tensions and apprehensions prevailing in the region.



As diplomatic discussions and military maneuvers continue against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, the survey results highlight the complexities and divergent opinions within NATO member states regarding their involvement in the conflict. The reluctance among Poles to support the deployment of troops underscores the cautious approach adopted by many nations amidst the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

