               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Facing An Amphibious Warfare Conundrum


4/13/2024 3:14:08 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Aging ships, emerging threats, rigid mindsets and indecision about investing in numerous but small or a few large amphibious warfare ships – all those factors threaten US force projection and expeditionary warfare capabilities.

The Navy Times reported this month that the US Navy and US Marine Corps have started an urgent study to enhance the readiness of the US amphibious warship fleet. This study, signed off on by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric Smith, underscores the immediate need to thoroughly examine ship readiness and requirements for the training and certification of ship groups and the Marines who embark on them.

A February 2024 US Congressional Research Service report states that Marine Corps officials have made public remarks about the number of in-service amphibious ships that are not operationally ready due to undergoing or needing maintenance and repair work.

To illustrate these woes, Defense News reported in March 2023 that the US Navy proposed to decommission three Whidbey-class amphibious dock landing ships in its 2024 budget, citing their poor condition despite their having yet to reach the end of the planned 40-year lifespan.

Defense News says that the three Whidbey-class ships did not receive enough resources for maintenance and that the $3 billion needed to keep the ships up and running could be better spent on other vessels. It also says that decommissioning these ships would free up sailors for different deployments and shipyards to work on more urgently needed ships.

However, the brass could not just decommission the Whidbey-class ships without replacements, as the US Navy is mandated by law to maintain a fleet of 31 amphibious warfare ships .

The CRS report also states that there have been instances which, even with the US having 31 amphibious warfare ships on hand, the navy has been unable to meet requests from US regional combat commanders to maintain forward presence or respond to contingencies – a concerning situation.

MENAFN13042024000159011032ID1108090970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search