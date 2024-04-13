Pope Francis Renews Call For Ceasefire And Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) THE VATICAN /PNN /

In a message released by the Vatican yesterday, Pope Francis renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged for the delivery of aid to its population.



The pontiff expressed his sadness over the "conflict in Palestine and Israel," particularly as the fasting month of Ramadan came to an end.

"Let the ceasefire begin immediately in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding, and let aid reach the Palestinian people who are suffering greatly," the Pope stated in his message.

"Enough, stop it! Please, stop the noise of weapons and think about the children, all children, as you think about your own children," he added.

"They need homes, schools, and parks, not graves and trenches," the Pope emphasized.