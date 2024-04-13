Adani Group Builds World's Largest Renewable Energy Park In Gujarat

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 13 (KNN)

In a remote desert region of Gujarat bordering Pakistan, the Adani Group is constructing the world's largest renewable energy park.

Spread across 538 square kilometers in Khavda, the USD 22 billion project will generate 30 gigawatts of solar and wind power once complete.

Despite the area's harsh conditions – highly saline soil, scorching heat, and lack of infrastructure – Adani Group executives saw its potential for harnessing India's abundant solar and wind resources.

The site has some of the best solar radiation and wind speeds in the country.

After years of feasibility studies and planning, construction kicked off in 2022. Crews have built access roads, drainage systems, desalination plants, worker housing colonies, and other infrastructure from scratch in this barren landscape.

The first 2 gigawatts are already operational, utilising robotic waterless cleaning systems for the solar panels to combat frequent dust storms.

Adani Green Energy plans to add 4 gigawatts this fiscal year and 5 gigawatts annually thereafter until reaching the 30 gigawatt goal.

Once complete, Khavda's renewable output could power entire nations like Belgium or Chile.

This mega-project is central to the Adani Group's vision of leading India's transition to clean energy and the country's targets of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil electricity by 2030.

The renewable energy park's remote location requires flying workers in on a small airstrip with no air traffic control.

But its prime sun and wind conditions outweighed the logistical challenges of building critical infrastructure in this desolate frontier on the Pakistan border.

(KNN Bureau)