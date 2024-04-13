EC Asks Prasar Bharati Not To Broadcast PM Modi-Bill Gates Interaction: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Election Commission of India turned down Prasar Bharati's proposal to broadcast a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Doordarshan and its several arms. According to an Economic Times report, the ECI did not formally reply to Prasar Bharati's proposal, but 'informally' expressed objection to the proposal as it would lead to the disturbance of a level playing field ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 response to Prasar Bharati's proposal seeking prior approval to broadcast the interaction, the ECI did not officially respond to the mail and 'informally' conveyed that the broadcast of the show would hinder the aim of the Model Code of Conduct to provide a level-playing field to all the political parties during the general election, sources told ET. The violation is also likely to attract action from the ECI.

PM Modi-Bill Gates interactionThe 45-minute-long interaction between PM Modi and Microsoft founder Bill Gates was widely covered by several media houses and covered a range of issues including Artificial Intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure and several actions taken by the government to combat climate change. During a candid interaction which was held at the PM's residence, Bill Gates applauded Indians for their ability to adopt advanced technology. The interaction included several warm moments between the PM and Bill Gates including their selfie moment using the Photo Booth on PM's Namo App two also discussed about 2023 G20 Summit, which was held last year under India's presidency. Highlighting India's role in the G20 Summit, PM Modi said,“We had extensive discussions before the G20 Summit and as you might have seen, the Summit's proceedings took a lot of turns. I believe we have now aligned with G20's core purposes & objectives, bringing them to the mainstream. I hope your first-hand experience echoes this sentiment.”

