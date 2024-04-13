               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MAHE Ranked By Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2024


4/13/2024 4:20:10 AM

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India

  • Rankings in the broad subject of Life Sciences have improved significantly, currently standing at 317, an improvement of 51 places from last year's rank of 368.


Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is proud to achieve new rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2024. MAHE has been ranked in two narrow subjects, specifically Dentistry and Anatomy and Physiology, which fall under the Life Sciences and Medicine category.


The rankings in the broad subject of Life Sciences have improved significantly, currently standing at 317, an improvement of 51 places from last year's rank of 368 and Medicine 201- 250, which is improved by one band.


Among the 150 ranked universities worldwide, only Manipal Academy of Higher Education is ranked from India under the Anatomy and Physiology subject.


Under the Dentistry subject, there are 100 universities ranked, out of which only 2 universities are from India, MAHE being one of them.


As compared to the previous year's ranking, three narrow subjects have been ranked under the 200 band this year (Dentistry, Anatomy & Physiology, and Pharmacy & Pharmacology).


Broad Subject

2024

2023

Life Sciences & Medicine

317

368


Broad Subject

Narrow
Subjects

2024

2023

Engineering & Technology

Computer Science & Information Systems

601-650

651-680

Life Sciences & Medicine

Anatomy & Physiology

101-150

NA

Biological Sciences

451-500

501-550

Dentistry

51-100

NA

Medicine

201-250

251-300

Pharmacy & Pharmacology

151-200

101-150

Natural Sciences

Chemistry

601-650

601-630


The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.


MENAFN13042024003630003220ID1108089924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search