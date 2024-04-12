               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Conversation's Curious Kids New Podcast Where Kids Get Answers Direct From Experts


4/12/2024 8:10:22 AM
Author: Gemma Ware

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Kids ask the coolest questions! And on The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast we get the brainiest people we can to answer them!

Every week, a curious kid joins host Eloise to ask the world's top researchers their burning question, whether it's about space, dinosaurs, trees or even why their dog is just sooooo cute.

Episode 1 of our first season lands on 21 April. Listen to a taste of what's in store in our trailer and subscribe so you don't miss out!

The Conversation's Curious Kids podcast is published in partnership with FunKids, the UK's children's radio station.

Email your question to ... or record it and send your question to us directly at .

And explore more articles from our Curious Kids series on The Conversation .


The Conversation

MENAFN12042024000199003603ID1108087568

