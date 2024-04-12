EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Subsidiary Bikeleasing acquires software company Probonio, paving the way for a digital multi-benefit platform

12.04.2024 / 07:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Subsidiary Bikeleasing acquires software company Probonio, paving the way for a digital multi-benefit platform

Strategic step towards expanding the digital Bikeleasing platform into a multi-benefit software

Following the successful integration, more than ten additional employee benefits in addition to company bicycle leasing will be available to Bikeleasing's current 62,000 corporate customers and their approx. 3.4 million employees under one roof The addition of Probonio's technically brilliant benefits software to the existing Bikeleasing offer should further boost the already dynamic, profitable growth

Frankfurt am Main, April 12, 2024 . Bikeleasing, a digital B2B finance platform for the highly automated brokerage, financing and management of company bike leasing contracts via the employer, which is majority-owned (52%) by Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), is taking an important planned step towards expanding the Bikeleasing platform into a fully comprehensive multi-benefits software with the complete takeover of Probonio GmbH. Founded in Landshut in 2022, Probonio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for the management of a wide range of employee benefits. Employers can currently offer their employees more than ten different benefits via their self-developed platform and app, which are then managed in a user-friendly cockpit. The benefits range from benefits in kind and meal allowances to company fitness and the technical integration of providers of company bicycle leasing or company pension schemes. This is also reflected in the company's self-image: Probonio - the software for employee benefits . The range of solutions offered by Probonio ideally complements Bikeleasing's already very successfully established company bike leasing product. Bikeleasing is thus meeting the wishes of numerous customers to be able to obtain additional benefits via the fully digitalized platform in addition to company bikes. Following the planned integration of Probonio in the near future, the company, which is based in Uslar, Lower Saxony, will be able to offer this expanded range of products to all of its now around 62,000 corporate customers and the approximately 3.4 million employees behind them. With the help of the user-friendly software solution offered by Probonio, Bikeleasing is also convinced that it will be able to achieve a noticeably higher penetration rate among its existing corporate customers than before. Transaction to further support the already dynamic and highly profitable growth of Bikeleasing Following the full integration, BKHT and Bikeleasing expect the transaction to have a significantly positive effect on the Group's future growth potential, beyond the topic of company bike leasing and across regional borders. The broad portfolio of employee benefits paired with a highly scalable SaaS business model will enable Bikeleasing to also penetrate those regional markets in the future, where company bike leasing is not yet possible. Bikeleasing, which forms the Financial Technologies segment at Brockhaus Technologies, achieved organic revenue growth of +37% to €146.2 million and growth of +44% in adjusted pro forma EBITDA to €63.1 million in 2023. The adjusted pro forma EBITDA margin thus increased from 41.2% to 43.1%. The number of newly leased company bikes increased by +28% to around 151,000. In addition to strong growth in its core market of Germany, Bikeleasing has already won around 2,300 corporate customers in Austria by the end of 2023. For the coming years, the company expects increasingly positive effects from last year's acquisition of its former sales agencies, further improved market penetration with a continuously rising number of corporate customers and an increase in usage rates among existing customers. In addition to the growth resulting from the aforementioned additional employee benefits on the platform, the internationalization of the business beyond Germany and Austria is also to be driven forward. "With the acquisition of Probonio, we are very pleased to expand our range of solutions from pure company bike leasing to a fully comprehensive multi-benefits platform. This means that we can now offer our 62,000 corporate customers and their approx. 3.4 million employees more than ten different employee benefits from a single source and thus further boost our dynamic growth in the future," comments Bastian Krause, founder and CEO of Bikeleasing, on the transaction. Simon Thiel, founder and Managing Director of Probonio adds: "Bikeleasing and Probonio are an ideal strategic fit and a classic win-win situation. Together, we can offer tens of thousands of corporate customers with millions of employees in Germany and Austria the entire range of employee-friendly and tax-advantageous benefits from one day to the next, which represents a clear competitive advantage, especially in times of staff shortages and in the "war for talent"”. Further information on Bikeleasing and Probonio can be found on the companies' websites: and and on Brockhaus Technologies at:



Contact information For investors: Paul Göhring

Phone:

+49 69 20 43 40 978 Fax:

+49 69 20 43 40 971 E-Mail:

...

For media: GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation

Phone:

+49 69 97 12 47 33 Fax:

+49 69 97 12 47 20 E-Mail:

...

About Brockhaus Technologies Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit:

12.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6 60313 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2GSU42 WKN: A2GSU4 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1878951



End of News EQS News Service