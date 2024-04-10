Gaining Invaluable Skills: Meet Aleksandar Stančov

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your current role.

Hello! I'm Aleksandar Stančov and I am a Software Development Engineer I (SDE), here at GoDaddy. My journey began with a passion for problem-solving through math competitions during my elementary school years. This love for tackling challenges seamlessly transitioned into programming, becoming my natural next step. I'm currently enrolled in a Master's Programme at University of Belgrade, School of Electrical Engineering. Contrary to what one might think, it's my skills honed at GoDaddy that are proving invaluable in my academic pursuits, rather than the other way around.

What was your favourite part of your GoDaddy internship?

My favourite parts about the internship were the team atmosphere and the amazing mentorship I received. Learning about good coding practices and software fundamentals was incredibly valuable. Additionally, I enjoyed taking part in a team-wide Security initiative for remediating malware. Thanks to the internship, I gained the knowledge and confidence needed to transition into a full-time role.

What were you most excited for, about starting full-time here?

I was particularly excited to have the opportunity to continue learning from more experienced colleagues and to begin contributing to products used by a substantial number of users.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy?

That would be the work that I started doing during my internship and continued to do after stepping into an SDE role - malware remediation. It was challenging due to the fact that there were very interesting and different kinds of malware on customer sites. It was rewarding because it pushed me to be more creative in my approach. I take great pride in knowing that I've played a role in helping our customers achieve their goals more seamlessly.

What advice would you give to an individual who is interested in a career in Software Development Engineering?

I would advise them to experiment with various fields of work within Software Development Engineering. This approach is the quickest way of discovering what you truly enjoy, ultimately enabling you to make the most significant impact.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

After work and university duties, there isn't much time left for myself. However, I enjoy travelling with the little time I do have. Last year, I went to Rome and Nice, and this year, I took a trip to Porto! It's a beautiful city in Portugal and I wholeheartedly recommend it.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.



Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok Career Page