ANDRITZ AG: Wolfgang Leitner elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

09.04.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST

GRAZ, APRIL 9, 2024.

In its constitutional meeting on April 8, the Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG elected Wolfgang Leitner as the new chairman and Elisabeth Stadler as his deputy.



This change follows the expiry of Alexander Leeb's mandate as member and chairman of the ANDRITZ Supervisory Board.



Wolfgang Leitner has served on the ANDRITZ Supervisory Board since 2022, previously as deputy chairman. Elisabeth Stadler has been a Board member since 2024.



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

