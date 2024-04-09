Germany Warned From Heavily Relying On Asian Semiconductors, Lithium Imports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 9 (KUNA) -- A study by the Deloitte Economics Institute warned Germany from heavily relying on Asia-Pacific markets' imports of semiconductors and lithium, used for electric car batteries.

The study also mentioned that Germany's reliance on Asia-Pacific markets, especially China, has risen immensely in the last ten years.

A quarter of the semiconductors used in Germany come from Taiwan, and the largest share of batteries used in Germany for electric cars comes from China, while Lithium metal from China ranks second in terms of its export to Germany after Chile.

According to the study, 62 percent of semiconductors used in Germany came from five Asian countries, Taiwan at first place with 23 percent, followed by Malaysia, China, Philippines and Thailand at 13 percent each.

Lithium exports to Germany, used for making electric car batteries, was at 24 percent from China and 47 percent from Chile.

China exports car batteries used in electric cars to Germany at 41 percent, and Poland at 23 percent, followed by Hungary with 19 percent and the Czech Republic with 9 percent.

Germany, which has the largest economy in the EU and is at the forefront of countries that depend on exports, imports the largest percentage of raw and energy materials from outside its territory, which makes it highly dependent on other countries. (end)

