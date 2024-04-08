Kuwait FM Discusses Conditions In Occupied Territories With Palestinian Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held a meeting on Monday with Palestine's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Rami Tahboub discussing conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two sides, during the meeting held at the foreign ministry headquarters, discussed the continuing breaches by the Israeli occupation entity of the international norms and laws.

Minister Al-Yahya renewed during the meeting the State of Kuwait's unwavering and principled stance of condemning the continuing aggression by the Israeli occupation forces against the brotherly Palestinian people.

These systematic Israeli attacks constitute blatant violation of the humaniratian values and the international laws and norms, he stressed. (end)

