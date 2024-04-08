UN Allocates Tens Of Millions For Joint Activities With Azerbaijan: Coordinator

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

COP29 can serve as an important platform for Azerbaijan'spromotion of the 18th National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)project in the international community, Deputy Minister of Economyof Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said during a meeting of the JointGovernment-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework2021-2025', Azernews reports.

"Through COP29, we aim to disseminate information to a widerrange of stakeholders regarding projects focused on achieving "netzero emissions" in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, the persistent threat of landmines in these areas not onlyjeopardises lives but also hampers economic recovery efforts. Thesemines exert significant pressure on the ecological balance of theentire region. Hence, it's no coincidence that Azerbaijan hasinitiated efforts to include mine clearance as the 18th SustainableDevelopment Goal by 2030 on the UN agenda. Furthermore, COP29 canserve as a crucial platform to advocate for Azerbaijan's 18thnational SDG project within the international community," hesaid.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision wasmade at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 lastyear. Baku will become the centre of the world and will receiveabout 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is anagreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system- the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislativebody overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention onClimate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to theConvention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is heldannually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin,and its secretariat is located in Bonn.