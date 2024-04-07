90Th Qatari Aid Plane For Gaza Arrives In Egypt, New Batch Of Palestinians Holding Qatari Residency Evacuated

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

El Arish: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived in El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 19 tonnes of aid, including food supplies, in preparation for delivery to Gaza, bringing the total number of aid planes to 90.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the ongoing difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.





Meanwhile, a new batch of a number of Palestinians holding Qatari residency were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Doha. They were received by the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.



Arab League Council affirms support for efforts by Qatar, Egypt for Gaza ceasefire

Martyrs, wounded in Israeli bombardment across Gaza Strip 'US support depends on protecting Gaza civilians', Biden tells Netanyahu

Read Also