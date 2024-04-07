Kerala: Bomb Squad Conducts Inspections In Various Locations In Kannur Following Panoor Bomb Blast

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: The bomb squad inspected the border areas of Kannur-Kozhikode on Saturday following the Panoor bomb blast. Additionally, the bomb squad has conducted checks along the border areas and heightened security measures across the state.

Efforts are being made to arrest the suspects involved in the blast, namely Shijal and Akshay. The police stated that the motive behind the bomb creation would come after the arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, Vinesh, who sustained injuries in the blast, remains in critical condition.

A Special Investigation Team has taken four people into custody over the bomb blast that claimed one life at Panoor on Friday (April 5). The four in police custody are CPM activists named Arun, Athul, Shibin Lal and Sayooj. Sayooj, who tried to escape to Coimbatore, was caught from Palakkad. The police informed that eight people involved in the bomb-making have been identified so far.



Amid controversy surrounding the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded by stating his lack of prior knowledge regarding an intelligence report four months before the accused individuals allegedly manufactured bombs. The Chief Minister, who is also handling the Home Department, said that the manufacture of bombs is a serious violation of the law and strong action will be taken.

