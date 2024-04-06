Coinbase Lawsuit:“Secondary Crypto Trades Are Not Securities”

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In a crucial development amidst legal proceedings, Coinbase secured a pivotal victory as the US Court of Appeals Second Circuit ruled in its favor.

The court's decision affirmed that secondary cryptocurrency sales conducted by Coinbase do not infringe upon the Securities Exchange Act. This ruling marks a significant milestone for Coinbase amid ongoing legal challenges in the crypto space.

Coinbase Prevails in Landmark Legal Battle Over Crypto Sales Legality

In a significant legal victory, Coinbase emerged triumphant in the US Court of Appeals Second Circuit, affirming the legality of its secondary cryptocurrency sales under the Securities Exchange Act. The ruling came amidst a lawsuit encompassing federal and state securities laws, representing a nationwide class of individuals.

The core dispute centered on whether cryptocurrencies traded on Coinbase constituted securities under federal and state regulations. Plaintiffs alleged that the crypto exchange engaged in the offering and selling unregistered securities, violating securities laws.

However, the crypto exchange countered these claims, arguing that secondary crypto sales did not fall under the purview of securities transactions and disputing securities regulations' applicability.

The court's ruling held Coinbase liable under Section 12(a)(1) of the Securities Act for offering and selling unregistered securities. However, it dismissed claims under the Securities Exchange Act, citing insufficient evidence of transaction-specific contracts required for rescission under Section 29.

The interpretation of Coinbase's user agreements played a crucial role in the court's decision, with varying language across different versions complicating the resolution. While the ruling marks progress in holding crypto platforms accountable under securities laws, Coinbase maintains its stance on the legality of crypto sales.