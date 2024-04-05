Could Blackrock Send Bitcoin To $116K? Analyst

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) An analyst from Altcoin Daily believes Blackrock is positioned to send Bitcoin (BTC) to $116,000 amid the current ETF inflows.

The analyst points out the growing acceptance of Bitcoin by traditional financial powerhouses such as BlackRock and Morgan Stanley which he believes are bullish drivers for Bitcoin. In line with this, Blackrock's CEO also expressed astonishment at how fast the Bitcoin ETFs grew.

He also cites Bitcoin whales' accumulating behavior, highlighting the actions of the third-largest holder, presumed to be Robin Hood, and their recent acquisitions. According to the analyst's analysis, Morgan Stanley is considering providing Bitcoin ETFs to a broader clientele beyond high-net-worth individuals. The analyst also draws on BTC's historical compound annual growth rate and minimal correlation with traditional assets. Other analysts also speculate that a Bitcoin pump will be worth $300,000 in the long term.

Bitcoin and Altcoins Market Outlook

According to CoinMarketCap stats, BTC is trading at $67,676 as of 3:21 p.m. UTC, indicating a relatively stable situation with a minor increase of 0.06% over the past day. The market cap is relatively unchanged with a minor 0.04% increase, suggesting stability in the valuation of Bitcoin across the market. However, there is a significant increase in trading volume, up 30.43% from the previous period, indicating a surge in trading activity. Such a spike in volume can sometimes precede volatility or a price movement due to increased interest and trading in the market.

Back to the analysts, speaking on Ripple (XRP), Altcoin Daily points out that the impending launch of Ripple stablecoin on the XRP Ledger indicates Ripple's intent to enter the stablecoin market, projected to reach over $2 trillion by 2028, a factor believes could sen Ripple on a Bull run. He also cites the Wormhole Token (W), pointing out its airdrop, which marks 6% of its total supply and stands as a key bullish driver according to the analyst.

The analyst also centers on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) and its attributes of enhanced decentralization compared to other blockchain platforms like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. He points out recent developments within the ICP ecosystem, such as integrating the no-code toolset Bonsai 3 and introducing gamified staking through Star Heroes, an Esports game, which he believes drives the token.