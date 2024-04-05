Hema Malini's Asset Worth Is Rs 142 Crore, As Per Her Poll Affidavit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mathura, April 5 (IANS) BJP candidate from Mathura Parliamentary constituency, Hema Malini, has total assets of Rs 142 crore, as per poll affidavit submitted by her.

The affidavit submitted with her nomination reveals that she has total assets of Rs 1,23,61,26,601 and liabilities of Rs 1,42,21,695 making her net worth Rs 1,22,19,04,906.

Her actor husband Dharmendra has total assets of Rs 26,52,32,266 but liability of Rs 6,49,67,402 thus making his assets worth Rs 20,02,64,864.

As per the affidavit, Hema Malini, 75, has no criminal cases pending against her. She has declared acting as her profession like her husband Dharmendra Deol.

Hema Malini presently owns total wealth, including bungalows, cars, jewellery, cash, shares and term deposits worth over Rs 141 crore, while five years ago, her total assets had been valued at around Rs 114 crore.

She has disclosed acting as her profession, rent and income through interest as sources of income while acting, pension and interest are detailed as source of her husband's income.

As per the affidavit, she has an honorary Ph.D from Sir Padampat Singhania University at Udaipur in 2012.

She has Rs 13,52,865 cash while her husband Dharmendra Deol has Rs 43,19,016 cash in hand.

Besides, a bank account in her name has Rs 99,93,177 and her husband has Rs 3,52,99,371 in his bank account.

Her investments in companies, bonds, debentures, mutual funds and others are of Rs 2,57,92,886 while her husband Dharmendra has an investment of Rs 4,55,14,871.

Hema Malini owns vehicles worth Rs 61,53,816 which include Mercedez Benz, AL-CAZAR, Maruti EECO etc and her husband has vehicles including Range Rover, Mahindra Bolero besides a motorbike.

She has gold, silver, diamond and precious stones worth Rs 3,39,39,307 while Dharmendra owns gold worth Rs 1,07,48,200. Besides this, Hema Malini has other assets of Rs 8,96,256 and Dharmendra worth Rs 29,53,518.