World Future Energy Summit To Accelerate Meeting COP28 Climate Goals

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Three-day Summit at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre aims to bridge gap between targets set at last year's UN Climate Change Conference and their successful implementation Businesses and nations to explore pathways to low-carbon economies and reduced emissions, while powerful speaker platform exceeds 160 regional and global experts

Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 4, 2024: This month's World Future Energy Summit hosted by Masdar in Abu Dhabi is set to accelerate the remarkable progress made at COP28 last year, when the landmark 'UAE Consensus' was forged at the first-ever UN Climate summit held in the Emirates.

The groundbreaking UAE Consensus and its multi-faceted mandates will be at the core of discussions at the World Future Energy Summit, where a dedicated Climate and Environment Conference will explore the expansive outcomes of COP28.

With more than 350 global thought leaders and industry experts set to convene and assess how companies and communities can meet their carbon neutral objectives, the World Future Energy Summit is set to run from April 16-18 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

With COP28 and the UAE Consensus opening new ways of looking at climate challenge and prioritising new solutions from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, the world's warmest year on record spurred a host of global nations to agree to 'transition away' from fossil fuels for the first time.

The forward-thinking group of nations also made the powerful commitment to triple renewable energy worldwide by 2030, and double energy efficiency improvements over the same seven-year window. The petroleum sector pledged to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, while fostering innovation and new fuels such as green hydrogen.

The outcomes extended beyond the energy sector to industry, transport, and supply chains with the launch of an Industrial Transition Accelerator to scale up low-carbon technologies. COP28 also called for transformation of food systems with its Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action.

“COP28 has laid down the mandates; the task now is how public and private sectors react and partner up to implement solutions which will achieve the objectives,” said Leen AlSebai, Show Director of the World Future Energy Summit.“The task is cross-sector and multi-channel, which is why the Climate and Environment Conference takes a comprehensive approach to sector examination.”

Through a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and case studies,

experts will look at accelerating outcomes through pathways for myriad sectors, including tourism, manufacturing, aviation, and investment, as well as agriculture, utilities, energy, construction, transport, and healthcare.

Melissa Tan, CEO of Wah & Hua, and Singapore & Regional Chapter Representative – Asia and Pacific at the International Solid Waste Association, will discuss learnings from COP28 and how to navigate climate outcomes, as well as highlighting the urgency to plan implementation pathways.

A fireside talk with representatives from Arabian Gulf Steel Industries, Talabat, and Zero Carbon Ventures will look to foster innovation in carbon abatement. Anna Griffin, Chief People Officer at Arabian Gulf Steel Industries, said the session will deep dive into the technology and innovation pathways to reduce CO2 levels and reduce emissions.

“We will examine tangible examples that could make a difference in the near term and focus on prominent R&D efforts, opportunities to scale, and potentially positive decarbonisation impacts,” said Griffin.

The Climate and Environment conference, one of five conferences in the World Future Energy Summit's exhaustive knowledge-sharing programme, will also feature a dedicated case study on the role of solar energy in improving healthcare in off-grid communities across Africa, as well as a panel discussion on bridging skills gaps for long-term careers in climate.

For the first time, the Summit will include an embedded one-day conference entitled 'Pathway to 1.5C' on April 16, where government ministers will highlight the importance of effective policy frameworks, equitable energy transition, technological innovation, and climate action imperative to achieving a net-zero future. Top-level CEOs from a range of industries will also share insights on emission-reducing strategies. There will also be two additional single day forums focused on Green Finance and eMobility.