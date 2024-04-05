Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Spain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace on Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially those related to the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.

In that regard, HH the Amir and HE the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain stressed the need to make efforts to reduce the escalation and spare civilians from the consequences of the fighting, open safe corridors in Gaza for relief and humanitarian efforts, and ensure that the violence does not expand regionally.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On Spain's side, the meeting was attended by Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and G20 Manuel de la Rocha, Secretary General of Foreign Affairs Emma Aparici, and a number of senior officials.