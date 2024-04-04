Kuwait Info. Min.: All Ministerial Sectors Eager To Cover Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said Thursday the ministry's sectors are doing significant work to properly cover the country's parliamentary election.

Speaking to KUNA while touring the ministry's sectors, the minister said the ministry has been working hard as per an integrated all-out blueprint since the vote decree was issued.

The ministry's staff will keep covering the electoral process until the final results are made public, he said, pointing out live broadcasts hosting specialists and analysts to comment on the race.

The voting process for the 18th legislative term of the National Assembly began at 12:00 p.m. local-time on Thursday in Kuwait's five electoral constituencies. The 2024 elections will continue until midnight. (end)

