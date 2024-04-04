Nexity: Adjustment To Corporate Credit Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADJUSTMENT TO CORPORATE CREDIT CONTRACT

Paris, 4 April 2024, 8:00 p.m.

On 2 April 20241, Nexity announced the sale of 100% of its Real Estate Services to Individuals activities to Bridgepoint, one of the world's leading investment firms.

Under the terms of this transaction, Nexity received €400 million, which will enable the Group to significantly step up the pace of its deleveraging process and give it the room for manoeuvre required for its transformation.

The banks in Nexity's banking syndicate have already unanimously waived the Group's obligations with regard to bank ratios until the date at which the financial statements for financial year 2024 are approved.

Nexity would like to thank all its partner banks for their support throughout this process and in the implementation of its transformation.

A similar process is underway with Euro PP bondholders, with which the written consultation process will begin on 5 April 2024.

