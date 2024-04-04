Key Players Introduce Premium Zipper Bag For Working Professionals To Keep Their Meals Fresh For A Long Time | Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zipper Bag Market Size was valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3.0 billion by the end of 2034 with a CAGR of 2.8%During the Forecast Period 2024-2034. The zipper bag market in the United States is predicted to register a 1.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Their sales are predicted to rise as individuals seek food storage packaging solutions.

NEWARK, Del, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The zipper bag market value is expected to rise from US$ 2.3 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.0 billion by 2034. This market is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 2.80% over the next decade.



Key players are continuously extending their efforts to produce eco-friendly, premium zipper bags to increase their appeal among eco-conscious householders and businesses. For instance, Asahi Kasei recently released a sustainable double-line zipper bag, elevated by anti-slip technology, to suit the on-the-go lifestyle of millennials and office-goers.

The use of zipper bags is not limited to storage and food preservation. They are now finding applications as a marketing tool as businesses customize the zipper bag for their advertising campaign. On top of this, its reusable factor is creating opportunities for businesses as people are reminded of the brand every time they use it.

“Key players are increasing their focus on the development of eco-friendly zipper bags, sensing a shift in consumer trends in favor of planet-friendly packaging solutions,” says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Zipper Bag Market Report:



The zipper bag market attained a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2018. The valuation rose to US$ 2.2 billion by 2023. During this time, the market experienced a growth rate of 1.6%.

By material, the polyethylene (PE) segment is anticipated to acquire a market share of 63.2% in 2024.

Based on end use, the retail segment is projected to obtain 44.7% in 2024.

In North America, the zipper bag industry in the United States is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% through 2034. Meanwhile, in Canada, the market is assessed to rise at a 1.2% CAGR in the next 10 years.

In Europe, Spain is expected to observe a relatively higher growth rate of 2.1% through 2034. In Asia Pacific, India, China, and Thailand are predicted to be top markets for zipper bags. Out of these, India is anticipated to expand at a 6.5% CAGR in the next decade.

Key Providers of Zipper Bags

SynPack



SynPack is a leading producer of specialized multi-layer and wide-width film in South East Asia. Since its inception in 1981, the company has been out there setting new standards in the field of specialized packaging extrusion. The company follows rigorous standards in its production process and has obtained quality certifications like ISO 22000, BRC, and ISO 9001:2000. The company produces 100% recyclable products demonstrating its efforts in promoting a greener environment.

Multi-Pak USA, Inc.



Multi-Pak USA, Inc., based in the United States, provides contract packaging services to the cosmetic and nutritional industries. The firm offers a fast turn-around with a strict focus on quality. Packaging formats provided by the company include single-serve and unit-dose packaging of capsules, tablets, powders, and softgels. In addition to this, the firm develops hand sanitizer packets.

Custom Poly Packaging



Custom Poly Packaging, based in the United States, manufactures an extensive variety of plastic products, such as bags, packaging, and signs. Core products of the company include yard signs, custom zipper bags, custom zipper bags, customer mailer bags, etc.

Top Companies in the Zipper Bag Industry



SynPack

SC Johnson

Multi-Pak USA, Inc.

The Glad Products Company

Minigrip

Custom Poly Packaging

International Plastics, Inc.

Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd Others

Zipper Bag Industry by Categories

Various Types of Zipper Bags:



Polypropylene Polyethylene

Different End Uses:



Consumer Use

Food Packaging

Industrial Use

Pharmaceutical

Electronics Retail

Different Markets for Resealable Bag are:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

