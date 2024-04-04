Amount Of Subsidized Loans Provided To Farmers Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The amount of subsidized loans provided to farmers hasincreased, Azernews reports, citing AgriculturalResearch Center.

During January and February of this year, the AgriculturalCredit and Development Agency (AKIA) financed the sale of 2,492pieces of agricultural machinery, which is 5.1 times higher thanthe figure for last year.

A total of 449 individuals and legal entities operating in theagricultural sector were provided with subsidized loans totaling10.5M manats ($6.18M) in the first two months of the currentyear.

Compared to the same months of 2023, the number of recipients ofsubsidized loans increased by 2.7 times (285 people), while theloan amount increased by 2.9 times (6.9 million manats, $4.06) .(Azerbaijani Economy, Telegram channel).