AIADMK Raises Drugs, NEET, Farmers’ Issues In Election Campaign To Corner DMK

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) The principal Opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is raising drug cartels, NEET, and farmers' issues in its Lok Sabha election campaign.

The arrest of movie producer and former DMK NRI cell leader, Jaffer Sadiq in the Rs 2,000 crore drug smuggling case has left the party red-faced.

Though DMK has clarified that it has no links with the expelled leader, the increasing drug seizures in Tamil Nadu point towards the ruling party's failure to maintain law and order.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is raising the availability of drugs and the arrest of the drug lord regularly while electioneering.

It is also raising the issue of the failure of the government in getting an exemption for the students of the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The AIADMK has pointed out that the party had during its campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections stated that if it formed the government it would not allow NEET in the state.

AIADMK leaders are also raking up the failure of the government to get adequate water from the Cauvery River from Karnataka for the farming districts of the state.

The Opposition party is also highlighting the hike in power tariff and increase in property tax.

The increase in prices of dairy products is also being taken up as an issue by it.

Of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is contesting in 32 Lok Sabha seats, its allies DMDK on 5 seats and SDPI and Puthiya Tamilagam on one seat each.