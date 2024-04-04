Devoleena Opens Up On Doing Films: Doesn't Mean I Will Now Not Work On TV Or Web

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is overjoyed to make her debut in films. However, she said that doing movies doesn't mean she will now take a step back from working on the small screen or the web.

The actress, who gained popularity essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in the show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', will be seen playing the lead in 'Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story'.

Talking about her big screen debut, Devoleena said: "I'm excited about making my film debut. I wish my audience love and support me like every time. I'm not limited to any particular medium. I'm happy to enjoy the opportunity to explore the big screens, after acting in projects that aired on TV and digital platforms. As an actor I never look to limit myself to any particular medium."

The actress, who was last seen in 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' added that she will not take a step back from the small screen or digital platforms.

"I'm an actor and my job is acting. Though bollywood screens are considered the best platform and every actor wants to rule that platform.”

“So do I, but I'm always open to good stories. I enjoy my work whether it is live on stage doing theatre, or TV shows, web or films. But doing films doesn't mean I will now not consider TV or web," she added.

Devoleena also participated in Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss in its 13th, 14th and 15th season.

The film is directed by Akashaditya Lama. It is a blend of period drama and romance set against the backdrop of India's rich history.

The film cast also includes Sohaila Kapur, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia, Anil Rastogi, Pramod Pawar, Ankur Armam, Surabhi Srivastava, Falaq Rahi, Vikram TDR and Atul Gangwar.