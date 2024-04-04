Tallinna Sadam Audited Annual Report 2023 And Dividend Proposal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter:“Tallinna Sadam”) approved the

audited annual report for 2023 presented by the management board. In the audited financial

results of 2023, compared to the 12-month unaudited financial results disclosed on 28

February 2024, part of unused properties has been reclassified as investment properties,

interest liabilities have been reclassified from trade and other payables to short-term loans and

borrowings, and credit losses on financial assets have been presented in a separate line in the

consolidated income statement. The correction had no impact on the Group's consolidated

statement of financial position, consolidated statement of cash flows and consolidated

statement of changes in equity. The changes are presented in Appendix 2 of the consolidated

financial statements.

In 2023, the annual revenue of Tallinna Sadam group was EUR 116.6 million (–4,2%) adjusted

EBITDA amounted to EUR 49 million (–12%) and the profit was EUR 15.9 million (–38%). The

volume of investments was EUR 20.7 million (+50%).

Based on the dividend policy approved by the general meeting of shareholders to pay a

dividend at least 70% of the profit, the management board, with the approval of the supervisory

board, will propose to the general meeting of shareholders to pay a dividend of EUR 0.073

per share in 2024 , totaling EUR 19.199 million.

According to the draft resolution of the shareholders submitted to the general meeting, the list

of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 10.05.2024 at the end of

the business day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the

rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 09.05.2024. From that day the person

acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2023.

Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 17.05.2024.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, despite the

difficult times, the company continues to earn a decent profit. Different business areas balance

each other, making the group as a whole resistant to the risks of the external environment,

which is why we are still ready to pay dividends and at the same time continue with

investments. "At the moment, there is a strong focus on cost savings while preparing and

launching new growth projects such as offshore wind farms quay and real estate development.

At the same time, the strong liquidity position allows paying dividends in the same amount as

last year," said Kalm.

The consolidated annual report of Tallinna Sadam Group for 2023 is attached to this

announcement in different formats and is also available on the company's website at:

. The annual report has been submitted in a

machine-readable manner (data file named 25490093MDYISEP1Y539-2023-12-31-et)

in accordance with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Format Regulatory

Technical Standard (ESEF RTS) and also in human-readable format as pdf copy.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea

region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in

shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the

Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional

vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna

Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste

management services.

Additional information:

Andrus Ait

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +372 526 0735

...

Attachments



25490093MDYISEP1Y539-2023-12-31-et Tallinna Sadam Annual Report 2023 pdf copy