8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Two Minor Boys In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Barabanki, April 4 (IANS) Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were detained for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

Police said the accused took the girl to mustard fields where they gang-raped her and then fled. The girl was found lying unconscious in the field and an FIR was lodged.

The boys were detained on Wednesday. SHO, Lonikatra, Ankit Tripathi, said the girl had gone to the field where the accused were harvesting mustard crops.

Finding the girl alone, the two held her and gang-raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences.

“With the help of locals, the girl reached home and told her parents, who informed the police,” said Tripathi.

Tripathi said FIR had been registered under charges of IPC 376 (D) (gangrape), ST/SC Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 against the two accused.

“We have taken the statement of the girl in front of the magistrate and medical is awaited,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Tripathi, adding that police circle officer Haidergarh, Harshit Chaudhary, will be probing the case.