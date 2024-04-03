'Can't Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans', Cong Spokersperson Gourav Vallabh Quits Party

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.
Vallabh took to social media platform X to announce his decision.
"The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party," he said in a post.
