'Can't Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans', Cong Spokersperson Gourav Vallabh Quits Party


4/3/2024 11:30:10 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.

Vallabh took to social media platform X to announce his decision.

"The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party," he said in a post.

