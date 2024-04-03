JHCO, Ksrelief Provide Housing To 56 Syrian Refugee Families

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched on Wednesday a housing assistance project for Syrian refugees in Amman.

The project seeks to support 56 Syrian refugee families, including orphans and widows, by providing them with suitable accommodation in a residential complex rented annually for this purpose, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Each family will reside in a fully furnished apartment, enabling them to address other essential needs they may struggle to meet due to their obligation to cover monthly rents.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli emphasised that the project aims to alleviate the burdens of the Syrian refugees by providing housing for 56 families.



He noting that the housing is one of the primary challenges that refugees face on a daily basis, as difficult economic conditions often force families to sacrifice other basic needs to secure shelter.



Director of the KSrelief branch in Jordan, Nayef bin Saleh Shammari, stressed the centre's dedication to support orphans and widows. He highlighted that through relief projects, the centre aims to uphold these segments' dignity, ensure their access to educational services, and facilitate their integration into society.