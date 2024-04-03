SAP Appoints New Managing Director for Bahrain

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) MANAMA, Bahrain — 3 April, 2024 - SAP has appointed Saquib Ahmad as Managing Director for its Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan operations. With close to 25 years’ experience in the regional IT and Telecommunications industry, Ahmad will focus on supporting the digital transformation and AI capabilities of companies in the Kingdom.



“The countries that Saquib Ahmad will cover represent an important growth market for SAP, particularly in digital transformation, and we expect to see them benefit from the enormous potential of Business AI,” said Ahmed AlFaifi, Senior Vice President of SAP Middle East and Africa – North, to whom Ahmad will report directly. “I am confident that with his in-depth knowledge of the region, strong IT background and proven leadership skills, Saquib is the ideal person to guide public and private sector adoption of new technologies in a way that will deliver the quickest and most valuable benefits.”



Immediately prior to his promotion, Ahmad had been Managing Director for SAP Pakistan, a position he held since 2017. During this time, he significantly expanded SAP’s footprint in Pakistan, exceeding growth targets and hiring local talent to enable the digital transformation of customers in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining SAP, Ahmad held senior positions in Pakistan and the Middle East at several large technology companies, including Siemens, Nokia, Comptel and Oracle.



Commenting on his appointment, Ahmad said, “I am looking forward to expanding my remit and to grow SAP’s footprint in Bahrain, Iraq and Afghanistan, helping enterprises here to digitally transform and future-proof their operations. My focus will include extending our partner ecosystem and helping to equip young people with the skills needed in a digital economy. The role is a very rewarding one as it means I can be directly involved in making sure this part of the world is at the forefront of technology developments and to support SAP’s goal of making businesses run better and improving people’s lives.’



Ahmad holds a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Engineering in Telecommunication and Electronics from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, and received the Aizza-e-Sabqat Presidential Award for Academic Excellence from the President of Pakistan. He has also completed the LEAP Program of Business Administration & Management from INSEAD, France



Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

-Ends-

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit





MENAFN03042024006633014413ID1108053189