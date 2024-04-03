Turkey’s annual inflation rate stands at 68.5 percent in March

(MENAFN) The latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed that Turkey’s annual inflation rate climbed to 68.5 percent in March, up from 67.07 percent recorded in February. This uptick in inflation reflects ongoing challenges within the country's economic landscape, driven by various factors impacting consumer prices.



According to TurkStat's data, the education sector experienced the highest price increase, reaching 104.07 percent, followed closely by restaurants and hotels at 94.97 percent, and health services at 80.25 percent. Conversely, sectors such as apparel and shoes, housing, and telecommunication reported relatively lower inflation rates, registering at 50.1 percent, 51.17 percent, and 59.54 percent, respectively.



An earlier survey conducted by a Turkish news agency on Monday had anticipated the March inflation rate to be slightly higher, predicting it to be 69.32 percent on an annual basis and 3.67 percent on a monthly basis. However, the actual monthly inflation rate for March came in at 3.16 percent, marking a decrease from the previous month's figure of 4.53 percent.



These figures underscore the persistent inflationary pressures facing Turkey’s economy and highlight the challenges that policymakers continue to grapple with. As inflation remains a key concern for both consumers and policymakers alike, addressing its root causes and implementing effective measures to stabilize prices remains a top priority for ensuring economic stability and sustainability in the country.

