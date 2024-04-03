Zayed University expands academic offering for the new academic year

(MENAFN- Manara Global) • Starting Fall 2024 students will be able to choose from a wide range of disciplines

• The expanded range of degree programs showcases Zayed University's commitment to enriching the educational journey of its students and equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge required to thrive in a dynamic job market



[Abu Dhabi & Dubai, 03 April, 2024] – Zayed University ("ZU") has announced a major expansion of its academic offering starting this Fall, in line with the UAE’s national agenda. The additional programs, scheduled to commence at the beginning of the next academic year, encompass a wide range of disciplines, showcasing ZU's commitment to enhancing its offerings in priority sectors identified at the national level.



ZU will open 11 additional bachelor's programs for admission across six colleges: the College of Business, College of Communication and Media Studies, College of Humanities and Social Studies, College of Natural and Health Sciences, College of Technological Innovation, and College of Arts and Creative Enterprises. This expansion underscores ZU’s dedication to providing comprehensive academic opportunities that align with national priorities and cater to the evolving needs of students and industries.



Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, commented: “As a federal university, it is essential that we provide students the opportunity to choose degrees that best suit them and align with their career aspiration, while ensuring their full readiness for a highly competitive job market. We believe that education should be a gateway to exploring passions, discovering new interests, and ultimately, making a positive impact in the UAE and beyond.”



The programs are now available on the National Admissions & Placement Office (NAPO) system for students looking to enroll at the start of the next academic year. These degree programs will be offered alongside ZU’s innovative interdisciplinary curriculum which was launched in 2021.



Acting Vice President of Zayed University, Professor Michael Allen said: “This is an exciting time for Zayed University and we look forward to cementing our role as the place where young Emiratis come and do their thinking and learning. With the expanded range of programs alongside our unique interdisciplinary degrees, we believe we have struck the perfect balance to meet the needs of our students and the job market.”





Below is a comprehensive list of the programs available at Zayed University from the 2024 Fall Semester:



College of Interdisciplinary Studies:

• Bachelor of Science in Business Transformation (Blended)

• Bachelor of Science in Computational Systems (Blended)

• Bachelor of Science in Social Innovation (Blended)

College of Arts and Creative Enterprises:

• Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animation Design

• Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design

• Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design

• Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts

• Bachelor of Science in Multimedia Design (Joint program with College of Communication and Media Sciences and College of Technological Innovation)

• Bachelor of Architecture

College of Business:

• Bachelor of Science in Accounting

• Bachelor of Science in Finance

• Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Entrepreneurship

College of Communication and Media Sciences:

• Bachelor of Science in Communication and Media Sciences with concentrations in:

• Media Production and Storytelling

• Integrated Strategic Communications

• Tourism and Cultural Communications

College of Humanities and Social Science:

• Bachelor of Arts in International Studies with concentrations in:

• International Relations

• Middle East/Gulf Studies

• Political Economy and Development

College of Natural and Health Sciences:

• Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and Sustainability

• Bachelor of Science in Public Health and Nutrition

• Bachelor of Science in Psychology

College of Technological Innovation:

• Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with concentrations in:

• Security and Network Technologies

• Web and Mobile Application Development

• Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Technology Management (Joint program with College of Business) with concentrations in:

• Enterprise Systems

• Management of Information Systems

• Business Intelligence



Students interested in studying at Zayed University can apply for one of these programs on the NAPO system.



