MFA: Sejourne's Baseless Claims Portrays France's Efforts To Create Tension In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of theFrench Republic, Stephane Sejournay, during a joint pressconference with the US Secretary of State in Paris, made baselessclaims against Azerbaijan, which is another clear example ofFrance's efforts to create tension in the region and hinder thepeace process.

According to Azernews , Aykhan Hajizadeh, presssecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, saidthis while commenting on the allegations made against Azerbaijan byFrench Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejournayduring a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State.

"The presentation of Armenia by France as a peaceful country,which occupied Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years,displaced nearly 1 million Azerbaijanis from their native lands,and committed genicides and crimes against humanity, is a result ofFrance's mediation both during the mediation period and after the44-day Patriotic War, and demonstrates how bogus politics itpursues.

At the same time, it is unacceptable for the French side, whichis widely arming Armenia and promoting militarism in the region, toaccuse Azerbaijan of aggressive rhetoric.

At a time when Azerbaijan is hosting the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), we believe that it would be more beneficial forFrance and our world to avoid such calls aimed at damaging thecountry's image and targeting our presidency. we do

It should be clear to everyone that the policy of countries likeFrance covering up Armenia's aggression in the last 30 years hasnot been beneficial. With this, the French side should understandthat as long as such destructive activity carried out by it is notstopped, it will not benefit both France's damaged image andArmenia, which it defends with all its might," A. Hajizadesaid.