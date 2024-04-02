Earthshare Launches The 30X30 Project: Educating & Empowering Environmental Conservation

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 2, 2024 /3BL/ - EarthShare announces the launch of The 30x30 Project, an educational microsite and promotional campaign, highlighting the United Nation's 30x30 (“thirty by thirty”) target and six of the solutions needed to achieve this bold goal:



Sustainable Agriculture

Sustainable Fisheries/Aquaculture

Resilient Communities

Coral Reef Restoration

Forest Regeneration Pollinator Protection

Our planet is in trouble. The 30×30 Project isn't the full solution, but it's an important step to help us all understand the state of the world we live in and to ensure the health of our planet moving forward. Join us as we dive into six critical, interconnected environmental solutions that will help us achieve the 30×30 target and save the world.

This 30x30 content serves as a valuable educational tool and springboard for future collaboration with nonprofits on the environmental frontlines to build out new and expanded solution sets. The content is comprised of educational overviews (with definitions and examples) of solution sets as well as first-hand accounts and in-the-field programmatic work from our Nonprofit Partner content experts in each solution area. Each solution set also contains actionable ways the reader can get involved with solution work, regardless of who they are or where they live.

What is the 30x30 target?

The 30×30 target is a goal set by the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in 2022 to protect 30% of ecologically representative terrestrial lands and 30% of ecologically representative waters, both marine (sea) and fresh, by 2030 with the specific intent of protecting global biodiversity.

What is "ecologically representative"?

For an area of land or water to be considered“ecologically representative,” it must contain the full scope of the ecosystem benefits and biodiversity of that region. This includes all populations of native species and ecological processes (such as the reproduction cycle). The area should also be able to adapt to natural change.

Why 30%?

Over the last century, biodiversity has come under significant threat due to habitat loss, urbanization and industrialization, pollution, and climate change. Biodiversity impacts the environmental systems and processes we all rely on-systems that support all life here on earth, from the water we drink, to the food we eat, to the air we breathe. It's kind of a big deal.

Today, only 16% of land, 15% of freshwater, and 8% of our oceans are protected. In the past 50 years alone, we've lost 60% of terrestrial (land-based) wildlife. Bottom line: the numbers do not look good. Thirty percent (or roughly one-third) is the minimum amount of land and water needed to be protected by 2030 if we're going to avert ecological disaster.

Thank you for helping us celebrate the launch of The 30x30 Project -brought to you by EarthShare! Together, let's spread the word and build support for 30x30!

To learn more, visit .

