President Of Ethiopia Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: HE President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde received the credentials of HE Saad bin Mubarak Al Nuaimi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of Ethiopia, wishing Her Excellency the best of health and happiness, and the government and people of Ethiopia further progress and prosperity.

For her part, HE the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey her greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar further development and progress.

