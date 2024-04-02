Nushrratt Struggles To Breathe In Corset; Says All This For The ‘Prem’ Of Fashion

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says all for the love for fashion, as she wore a "corset" she couldn't breathe in.
Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared a video.
In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a white corset and cargo pants as she poses in an elevator.
While coming out of the elevator, Nushrratt said:“I'm gonna collapse a lung.” To which her stylist replies:“That's okay”.
“She said that's okay to my collapsing lung,” Nushrratt retorted, and added“I cannot breathe”.
For the caption, the actress wrote:“Premika ne pyaar se pose bhi karliya! In a corset I couldn't breathe in! All for the prem of fashion.”
Talking about work, Nushrratt will be seen in the second instalment of 'Chhorii', a horror film directed by Vishal Furia. Released in 2021, 'Chhorii' was a remake of the Marathi-language film 'Lapachhapi'.
MENAFN02042024000231011071ID1108047360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.