Nushrratt Struggles To Breathe In Corset; Says All This For The ‘Prem’ Of Fashion

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says all for the love for fashion, as she wore a "corset" she couldn't breathe in.

Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared a video.

In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a white corset and cargo pants as she poses in an elevator.

While coming out of the elevator, Nushrratt said:“I'm gonna collapse a lung.” To which her stylist replies:“That's okay”.

“She said that's okay to my collapsing lung,” Nushrratt retorted, and added“I cannot breathe”.

For the caption, the actress wrote:“Premika ne pyaar se pose bhi karliya! In a corset I couldn't breathe in! All for the prem of fashion.”

Talking about work, Nushrratt will be seen in the second instalment of 'Chhorii', a horror film directed by Vishal Furia. Released in 2021, 'Chhorii' was a remake of the Marathi-language film 'Lapachhapi'.