WHO Official Emphasizes Need For Ensuring Accessibility To Mental Health Services In Azerbaijan

Hande Harmancı, the representative of the World HealthOrganisation (WHO) in Azerbaijan, emphasised the need to ensureaccessibility to mental health services during a roundtablediscussion on "The Rights of Persons Experiencing Mental Health andPsychosocial Disabilities," Azernews reports.

According to her, COVID-19 has had a significant impact onmental health globally.

"The war for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories alsoaffected people's psychology. In December 2020, we implementedmeasures related to mental health in the regions around Garabagh this period, we trained 54 psychiatric specialists andrecruited them for training."

Harmancı stated that ensuring accessibility to mental healthservices is the most important issue for Azerbaijan.

"There are problems with the number of psychiatrists andclinical psychologists. We witness staff shortages in the regions stigma among the population is also one of the importantissues. If stigma persists, people may not benefit effectively fromthese services.