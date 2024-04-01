Ukraine Receives $118M From Japan For Health Care And Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's state budget has received a $118 million grant from the Government of Japan as part of the World Bank's Health Enhancement And Lifesaving (HEAL Ukraine) and Housing Repair for People's Empowerment (HOPE) projects.

That's according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's press servic , Ukrinform reports.

"During a full-scale war, when the social sphere suffers the most, the implementation and mobilization of resources for initiatives to support the population is essential. The funds raised under the HEAL and HOPE projects will help the Government to provide its citizens with proper aid, in particular to expand the range of medical services and access to them, as well as to overcome the consequences caused by Russia's armed aggression and rebuild Ukraine's housing infrastructure," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko.

Ukraine receives $1.5 B loan from Japan, UK through World Bank mechanism

The grant funding from the Government of Japan consists of $70 million under the World Bank's HEAL Ukraine project to support the state budget as compensation for the expenditures incurred under the medical guarantee program. It also includes $48.2 million as part of the World Bank's HOPE project. The project funds are used to compensate state budget expenditures used to make compensation payments to homeowners for repairs in apartment and private houses in need of minor and medium repairs.

In March 2024, the general fund of the state budget received about $9 billion in external financing.