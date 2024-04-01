National Strategy For Mental Health To Be Prepared, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Based on the Ombudsman's recommendation, seven clinicalprotocols related to psychiatric institutions were drawn up.

According to Azernews, Health Minister Teymur Musayev said thisat a round table on "Mental health and the rights of peoplesuffering from mental illnesses in Azerbaijan".

He noted that the preparation of the National Strategy formental health, the creation of Treatment Production LabourWorkshops for patients treated in psychiatric hospitals, theopening of psycho-social rehabilitation centres, and conductingscientific research in the field of mental health are in the plansof the Ministry of Health.