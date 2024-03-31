Banque Du Caire Launches Green Financing Programs For Electric Cars, Solar Panels

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Banque Du Caire has unveiled new financing programs designed to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies in Egypt. These programs offer loans for electric vehicle purchases and solar panel installations, reflecting the bank's commitment to supporting a greener future.

The initiative aligns with Banque Du Caire's ongoing efforts to champion sustainable financing solutions.“As a leading financial institution with a rich history, we believe sustainable financing is a cornerstone of our development,” said Ahmed Effat, Deputy CEO.“These new products offer flexible financing options at competitive prices, supporting the directives of the Egyptian state and Central Bank.”

Effat emphasized the bank's environmental commitment, stating,“Our dedication to the environment drives us to adopt a strategy that aligns with Egypt's transition to a green economy.” The electric car and solar panel financing programs are part of a broader suite of initiatives aimed at achieving this vision.

Details of the programs were provided by Mohamed Tharwat, Head of Retail Banking and Microfinance.“The personal loan for solar panels offers financing up to one million Egyptian pounds with a repayment period of up to seven years,” Tharwat explained.“Electric car loans go up to EGP 6 million with repayment periods of up to eight years.” Additionally, the bank has partnered with numerous showrooms and solar panel companies to provide customers with diverse options catering to their specific needs.

Banque Du Caire acknowledges the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities. Integrating these principles into their business practices ensures long-term sustainability and strong performance.